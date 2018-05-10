Are you ready to hang?

This summer, families ready to get their adrenaline pumping can hit Knott’s Berry Farm and ride their latest roller coaster, fittingly named HangTime.

The wave-themed ride features twists, turns — and five gravity-defying plummets. It also features a 96-degree drop, which is the steepest in all of California.

“People who crave that adrenaline rush will want to ride this coaster again and again,” says VP and general manager of Knott’s Berry Farm in a statement. “Introducing a coaster like HangTime firmly positions Knott’s Berry Farm as a must-see attraction among Southern California theme parks, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to this new experience.”

HangTime at Knott's Berry Farm Knott's Berry Farm

PEOPLE has an exclusive look (above) at all the hard work it took to build the coaster.

Approximately 38 companies and 190 people pitched in to create the ride over 360 hours. Cranes, forklifts and more were all brought in to complete the project, which contains 136 columns.

The ride is also certainly not for the faint of heart: park-goers will hang looking down over the first drop before it takes off, and it’s also the second coaster in the Western Hemisphere to feature a negative-G stall loop.

Reaching a maximum velocity of 57 miles per hour, the coaster will also brighten up Knott’s Berry Farm’s skies at night: its tracks will light up once the sun goes down.