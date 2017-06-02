Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Head to the Bahamas for His 40th Birthday Celebration

It’s better in the Bahamas — just ask Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The couple, who recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, have packed up kids North West, 3, Saint West, 1, and some close family friends for a weekend-long private getaway to the Bahamas, E! News reported.

The trip is an early birthday celebration for Kanye, who turns 40 on June 8. But he’s not the only family member celebrating a birthday this month: Daughter North West turns 4 on June 15, so don’t be surprised if the tiny tot gets to blow out a candle (or four) as well.

“They rented out a huge luxurious amazing villa,” a source told E! News. “They have had cases of Casamigos flown in and are drinking by their private pool. The kids all have their own play area and they all look like they are having a great time.”

“Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it’s been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole,” the insider added. “Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special.”

Of course, fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars know that Kanye has a habit of grand romantic gestures. From holidays like Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day to birthday surprises (and that ah-mazing proposal), he often likes to catch his wife off-guard. On their anniversary, he surprised Kim with two flower arrangements — which she proudly showed off on Snapchat.

“3 down, a lifetime to go” she wrote on Twitter later that day.

RELATED VIDEO: Property Brothers Star Drew Scott Explains When He Knew His Fiancee Was ‘The One’

The Bahamas birthday celebration follows a trying few months for Kim and Kanye. Earlier this year, sources told PEOPLE the couple hit a rough patch in their marriage following fallout from Kim’s harrowing Paris robbery and Kanye’s grueling tour schedule.

“Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The end of 2016 was an especially difficult time for the couple. In October, Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, and in November Kanye was hospitalized after a very public breakdown and the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour.

Recently, it appears that the couple has been doing better.

An insider told PEOPLE last month that the couple has “been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”