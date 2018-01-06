Game of Thrones Ice Hotel Opens in Finland – But Hurry, Summer Is Coming

For seven seasons of Games of Thrones has graced television screens, and while many fans live for the show, now they can live the show.

Lapland Hotels SnowVillage in Finland has built a hotel entirely out of ice and snow in collaboration with HBO Nordic. The hotel took only one month to build with professional ice sculptors from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia designing the Game of Thrones-themed suites, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The rooms are equipped with several well-known facets of the popular show, including the Braavosi Hall of Faces, an Ice Throne with the Mountain guarding it and a dragon-shaped ice slide.

The hotel has 24 rooms, 10 if which are suites, each with their own ice sculptures built into the walls (which are also made of ice). You have the option of sleeping under the ever-watchful stare of a White Walker or under the direwolf sigil known for the Stark family.

While staying at this hotel might sound like a GOT fan’s dream, extra blankets and an electric blanket might be needed as the inside is 23 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the outlet.

Entry into the village is $18, with rooms starting at $200. SnowVillage also has a movie theater, and guests can enjoy meals at an ice restaurant with an arctic bar.

The hotel is open through April 8 because, summer is coming after all.