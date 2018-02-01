The Minnesota Vikings fell just short of making Super Bowl LII a true home game, but the team’s loss is the city’s win, as thousands of football fans will storm Minneapolis for the big event.

Eagles fans are expected to outnumber those cheering for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at a ratio of 3 to 2, according to a study conducted by Allianz Global Assistance.

The travel insurance provider analyzed round trip flights landing in Minneapolis surrounding Super Bowl weekend and found 15 percent are coming from Philadelphia, compared to just 10 percent from Boston.

New York (5 percent from LGA and JFK), Washington D.C. (5 percent from DCA, IAD and BWI) and Los Angeles (4 percent) round out the top cities sending fans to the city for the football festivities.

Many attendees also plan to make a mini-vacation out of their stays, Allianz found. Nearly half (46 percent) of the travelers heading to Minneapolis will stay for three nights. Twenty-two percent of football fans will stay for two or four nights, with six percent staying for five nights and five percent leaving after just one night.

“The Super Bowl is a major event for Americans, and with high turnout of travelers from Philadelphia and Boston, we anticipate the stadium to be full of fans from both teams,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA.

The Eagles’ fans, who embraced their “underdog” status by donning dog masks during playoff games, became NFC Champions, beating the Vikings 38-7 last month. The win clinched their first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, when they first took on the Patriots during XXXIX.

The Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 4. Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.