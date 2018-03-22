Christina El Moussa has taken her relationship with Ant Anstead across the pond!

The 34-year-old Flip or Flop star, who is currently vacationing in England with her new British beau, shared a photo of the couple to Instagram on Wednesday in front of his orange and silver race car, which they took a drive in.

“Exploring @ant_anstead old stomping grounds in his race car,” she captioned a smiling snap. “#yesplease 🇬🇧… suggestions on must see spots in London appreciated 💋.”

TV presenter Anstead — who is currently the mechanic on the Discovery U.K. series, Wheelers and Dealers — also posted the same picture to his Instagram account and wrote in his caption that he took the reality star on “a tour of my world.”

“Within moments of landing in the U.K. I couldn’t help it….. we grabbed the G40 and gave @christinaelmoussa a tour of my world…. where I grew up, my school, my town, racecar style…. but what car tomorrow 🤔 🇬🇧❤ #HMF,” he wrote.

A source confirmed El Moussa and Anstead’s relationship to PEOPLE in January, a little over a year after the realtor and interior decorator announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016.

The couple first shared their relationship publicly in January. Recently, El Moussa celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by sharing a kissy selfie with the California-based Brit as they walked down a beachfront boardwalk.

“Luckiest. @Ant_anstead you are #magical,” she wrote alongside the snap, adding a heart and shamrock emoji.