The Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

IAN ZIERING

When he’s not chain-sawing through storms of sea creatures alongside Tara Reid in the Sharknado franchise (look out for the fifth installment later this year, subtitled Global Swarming), Ziering, 53, is a proud Chippendales dancer. Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Garth and Doherty even paid him a visit to one of his performances last year. “Judging by their reactions, I know they had a great time,” he previously told PEOPLE about their mini-reunion. Married to Playboy model Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002, Ziering remarried in 2010, tying the knot with Erin Ludwig, with whom he has two young daughters.