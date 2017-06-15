Travel
The Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?
Turns out, most of the show’s stars haven’t gone far from the zip code that made them famous
JENNIE GARTH
Since her days as troubled Kelly Taylor, Garth, 45, has done a lot of TV work, including the sitcom What I Like About You co-starring Amanda Bynes, which ended in 2006. She also reprised her role as a more responsible Kelly in the CW sequel series 90210, which ran from 2008 to 2013. In 2015, she married Dave Abrams, after splitting ex Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters, in 2012.
TORI SPELLING
Spelling, 44, welcomed her fifth child (son Beau Dean) with Dean McDermott, 50, in March — and she’s already considering a sixth. “I forgot how much I loved being pregnant,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I love the connection. You are never alone.” Made famous from her role as Donna Martin, the actress has filled her time with a few reality shows and most recently a vampire Lifetime movie with James Franco.
SHANNEN DOHERTY
Open about her journey with breast cancer since her diagnosis in March of 2015, Doherty, 46, announced she was in remission in April. “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she said in an Instagram post celebrating the news. Aside from 90210, Doherty has landed iconic roles on Charmed and in 1988’s Heathers — which she is set to star in a remake of, currently in development. Twice divorced, she's been married to producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.
JASON PRIESTLEY
Doherty’s onscreen brother, 47, has dabbled in directing in his last few projects, which includes the Canadian crime procedural Private Eyes. The father of two has been married to wife Naomi Lowde since 2005, and has survived two scary incidents in recent years, being thrown from a horse on the set of The Code in 2015 and crashing head-on into a wall during a 2002 car race at the Kentucky Speedway.
LUKE PERRY
At 50 years old, Perry is still banking on his ‘90s heartthrob persona, now as Fred on The CW’s Archie comics adaptation Riverdale. The actor, who also appeared the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, has two teenage children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.
BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Green’s latest project is a direct-to-streaming action film with Danny Trejo, but most of his excitement comes from his family. Green, 43, is married to actress Megan Fox, 31, whom he has three sons with. His marital advice: “Just stick it out,” he previously said.
TIFFANI THIESSEN
Thiessen, 43, is quite the culinary expert these days. (Try her spiked strawberry lemonade!) Host of the Cooking Channel’s Dinner at Tiffani’s, she previously told PEOPLE, “the kitchen is where I spend the most time.” Beverly Hills, 90210 drama has followed Thiessen IRL as costars Garth and Spelling dissed her on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race last month, referring to her as “that which we don’t speak of.” The actress has two young children with her husband of 12 years, Brady Smith.
IAN ZIERING
When he’s not chain-sawing through storms of sea creatures alongside Tara Reid in the Sharknado franchise (look out for the fifth installment later this year, subtitled Global Swarming), Ziering, 53, is a proud Chippendales dancer. Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Garth and Doherty even paid him a visit to one of his performances last year. “Judging by their reactions, I know they had a great time,” he previously told PEOPLE about their mini-reunion. Married to Playboy model Nikki Schieler from 1997 to 2002, Ziering remarried in 2010, tying the knot with Erin Ludwig, with whom he has two young daughters.
GABRIELLE CARTERIS
At 56, Carteris is the oldest West Beverly High alum on this list, and she’s standing up against ageism in Hollywood. Carteris, who has done a lot of voice acting for video games and cartoons, wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter last year in which she called for ages to be removed from casting sites like IMDb. “This problem exists for all performers, but most distinctly for women,” she wrote. She's been married for 25 years and has two daughters.
