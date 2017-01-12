Hamilton's Newest Star Wayne Brady Can't Even Get His Friends Tickets

Wayne Brady may be in joining the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s über sold-out musical Hamilton, but that doesn’t mean his friends can expect free tickets.

The 44-year-old actor — who begins performances as Aaron Burr (sir) in the Chicago cast of the historical hip-hopera on Tuesday — recorded told TMZ that he’s not the one to come to for handouts.

“I don’t get no damn comps,” he said in the clip. “Specifically, let me repeat that now: I don’t get no damn comps. Either you have to be related to me by blood or we’re sleeping together, and then you will get a free ticket.”

Getting ready to get back on the plane to Chicago! Rehearsal tomorrow y'all! Thanks for all the good wishes! pic.twitter.com/oTdaDIH54I — Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) January 10, 2017

This is really happening! I'm so glad to be in a business where I can still feel like a kid on Xmas everyday! pic.twitter.com/O6wkz8dpiw — Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) January 10, 2017

Brady, an Emmy winner for his work on the improv hit Whose Line Is It Anyway?, is scheduled for a three-month run in Chicago’s Hamilton — which opened Setember 27 at the PrivateBank Theatre. His last performance is set through April 9.

“I have been ready for this role since I saw Leslie [Odom Jr.] do it when it first opened,” he told TMZ. “I’ve wanted to do this so, so badly.”

His 13-year-old daughter, Maile Masako Brady, has also wanted her father to do Hamilton so, so badly. A Hamilton-superfan, Brady recounted how she jumped out of bed screaming “Oh God — we’re going to Chicago! We’re going to Chicago!” when she learned the news.

“That was our Christmas present,” Brady joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Hamilton‘s’ Javier Muñoz Talks Performing in Front of Prince!

In addition to Whose Line, Brady also hosts the CBS reboot of Let’s Make a Deal. He’s had a long background in theater, recently starring in Broadway’s Kinky Boots. Other credits include Chicago and Rent.

And while Brady may only be able to give those closest to him free tickets to Hamilton, there appears to be one person for whom he is making an exception: Aisha Tyler.

On Twitter, Brady implied to the Whose Line-host that he’ll have tickets waiting for her. “When are you coming?!?” he asked her. “I got you!”