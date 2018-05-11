Move over Idina Menzel, there’s a new “Let It Go” in town.

The cast recording for the new Broadway musical Frozen dropped on digital platforms on Friday, and with it came an official music video of star Caissie Levy — who plays Elsa, the character Menzel voiced in the 2013 film — singing the show’s signature song “Let It Go.”

Of course, fans of the hit Disney movie are familiar with the tune. Penned by the husband-and-wife team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, it spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at no. 5, and earned the pair an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Though it’s easily Frozen‘s most recognizable song, Levy’s version of it for Broadway has been publicly kept under wraps (save for those who have seen the show). Leading up to opening night, Disney instead released previews for four of the musical’s 12 new songs — “Monster,” “What Do You Know About Love?” “Dangerous to Dream,” and “True Love” — skipping “Let It Go” until now.

Caissie Levy in Frozen Deen van Meer

It was well worth the wait.

Levy’s powerhouse voice hits all the right notes of Elsa’s emotional transformation, and the orchestra soars on the recording — doubled here from what audience members at Broadway’s St. James Theatre normally hear.

As for the video, it not only takes viewers into the recording studio with Levy but also backstage, where she and cast members Patti Murin (Anna), Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), and John Riddle (Hans) are all prepping for curtain.

Frozen is up for three Tony Awards this year, including best musical.

Its cast album is produced by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Stephen Oremus, Dave Metzger and Chris Montan, and is available for digital purchase now.

The album’s track list is as follows:

ACT ONE

Vuelie / Let the Sun Shine On – Company A Little Bit of You – Young Elsa, Young Anna Do You Want to Build a Snowman? –Young Anna, Anna, Elsa For the First Time in Forever – Anna, Elsa, Townspeople Hans of the Southern Isles – Hans Queen Anointed – Townspeople Dangerous to Dream – Elsa, Townspeople Love Is an Open Door – Anna, Hans Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People –Kristoff What Do You Know About Love? – Anna,Kristoff In Summer – Olaf Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise) – Hans,Weselton, Townspeople Let It Go – Elsa

ACT TWO

Hygge – Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf, Family & Friends For the First Time in Forever (Reprise) – Elsa, Anna Fixer Upper –Bulda, Pabbie, Olaf, Hidden Folk Kristoff Lullaby – Kristoff Monster – Elsa, Hans, Men True Love – Anna Colder by the Minute – Anna,Kristoff, Elsa, Hans, Townspeople Finale / Let It Go – Company Bonus Track: When Everything Falls Apart Outtake– Olaf, Kristoff, Anna

The physical album for Broadway’s Frozen will hit stores Friday, June 8.