Tony-Winning Broadway Legend Linda Hopkins Dies at 92

Linda Hopkins, who starred in musicals like Inner City and the one-woman show Me and Bessie, has died at 92. Her death was confirmed by her great-niece Hazel Lindsey, according to the The New York Times.

The famed gospel singer performed for over 40 years before making her Broadway debut in Inner City, later winning a Tony for her role in 1972.

“So far as I’m concerned, they can throw away the rest of Inner City and just let a lady named Linda Hopkins stand there all night, tapping one foot slightly, opening her composed mouth to let miraculous sounds come out of it, reaching out her arms to the balcony as though to complete its curve and make the world come full circle, shaking her head very slightly in deep private worry as she stalks to the portals, done with a song. She is magnificent,” the New York Times critic Walter Kerr wrote at the time.

Hopkins later seemed to do just as Kerr said and created and starred in her one-woman show Me and Bessie in 1974. The show was a tribute to blues singer Bessie Smith, whose songs Hopkins often performed.

It was the longest-running one-woman Broadway show at the time, going for 13 months after stops in Washington, D.C, Los Angeles, and New York.

Hopkins was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.