Amy Schumer, Harry Potter and Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Land Tony Nominations

It’s official: seats to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has cast a spell on Broadway. The two-part, five-hour-plus play dominated the 2018 Tony Awards nominations on Tuesday as the most honored play with a total of 10 nods.

Waitress star Katharine McPhee and Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. — both of who starred together in the NBC cult series Smash — announced the candidates live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The show, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, celebrates the highest achievement in theater.

Cursed Child comes direct from London where it won nine Oliviers in 2017 (the British equivalent of the Tony). The play — penned by Jack Thorne with J.K. Rowling and director John Tiffany’s conceptual assistance — picks up 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows with a middle-aged Harry sending his youngest son Albus off to Hogwarts. It opened on April 22 to rave reviews.

It’s also the only play in best play category still running on Broadway. Other shows up for that honor are The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

As for musicals, Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical tied for the most nominations, with 12 a piece including best original musical. Mean Girls writer Tina Fey scored a nod for best book.

In the revival categories, Angels in America, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, and Travesties will compete for best revival of a play, while Carousel, My Fair Lady and Once on This Island will try to nab the best revival of a musical title.

Other notable nominees include Amy Schumer (Meteor Shower), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero), Nathan Lane (Angels in America), Laurie Metcalf (Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women), and Reneé Fleming (Carousel).

All the artists who contributed songs to SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical were honored with nominations for best score — meaning Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani & Lil’C can all call themselves Tony nominees.

Of the 7 new musicals this year, a few big names were left in the dark in the top categories — including Summer, Escape to Margaritaville, and Prince of Broadway.

They weren’t the only ones snubbed. Others left off the list included Frozen‘s Anna and Elsa Patti Murin and Caisse Levy, Chris Evans (Lobby Hero), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Uma Thurman (The Parisian Woman), Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God), John Lithgow (Stories by Heart), Elizabeth McGovern (Time and the Conways), Keegan-Michael Key (Meteor Shower) and Tom Sturridge (1984).

At least four people can already start prepping their speeches.

Previous Tony winner Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be given a special award this year for lifetime achievement in the theater.

Bruce Springsteen, whose (mostly) one-man show Springsteen on Broadway has been selling-out houses week after week on the Great White Way, was not eligible for a competitive award because award show nominators were not invited. He will get a special honor instead.

John Leguizamo will also be honored for his contribution to the theater as an actor and a writer.

Select 2018 nominees include:

Best Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical



Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Junk

Latin History for Morons



Best Revival, Musical

Carousel

My Fair Lady

Once on this Island



Best Revival, Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island

LaChanze, Summer

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Check out the official Tony Awards site for the full list of nominees.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 10 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.