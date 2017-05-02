Bette Midler, Josh Groban and Dear Evan Hansen Among 2017 Tony Awards Nominees

They’re the toughest tickets to get right now on Broadway. And on Tuesday morning, tickets to Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Dear Evan Hansen and Hello Dolly! just got that much harder — as all three shows scored top nominations in their respective categories for the 2017 Tony Awards.

Jane Krakowski and Hamilton alum Christopher Jackson announced the candidates Tuesday morning, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 — the Josh Groban-led musical inspired by a 70-page section of War and Peace — led the new musical nominations with 12 in total, including best musical and acting honors for Groban and UnReal alum Denée Benton.

Hot on it’s heels is the tearjerking teen tale Dear Evan Hansen, whose composers — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — picked up an Oscar for their lyrics to La La Land‘s “City of Stars.” It has 9 nominations, including best musical and one for lead actor (and Pitch Perfect star) Ben Platt.

Other best musical contenders include the stage adaptation of Groundhog Day and the 9/11 musical Come From Away.

Bette Midler picked up a lead actress in a musical nomination for her turn in Hello Dolly! — her first leading role in a Broadway musical ever. The revival is “looking swell” with 10 nominations including best revival of a musical — where it will compete with the now-closed Falsettos and the limited-run Miss Saigon.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars scored big nominations in the play acting categories, including Cate Blanchett (The Present), Sally Field (The Glass Menagerie), Laura Linney (The Little Foxes) and Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2) — who are all competing (alongside Oslo‘s Jennifer Ehle) for lead actress.

Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline, Chris Cooper and Danny DeVito all picked up nominations too — the latter for his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s The Price.

The 71st annual Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 11 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

RELATED VIDEO: From Fanboy to Broadway Sensation: All about Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt

Of the 13 new musicals up prizes, a few big names were left in the dark in the top categories — including the screen-to-stage musical adaptations of Anastasia, Amélie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and A Bronx Tale.

The revival of Cats, which returned to Broadway after a 15 year hiatus, also failed to claw up a nomination. Its original 1982 production won 7 Tonys including best musical.

Among the 2017 nominees are:

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



Best Play

A Dolls House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat



Best Revival, Musical

Falsettos

Hello Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Revival, Play

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Siagon

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Dolls House Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Check out the official Tony Awards site for the full list of nominees.