Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, John Legend and All the Stars Who Nabbed 2018 Tony Nominations

The 2018 Tony nominations are here, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names are competing for theater’s biggest honor.

Two Comedy Titans

Tied for the most nominations was Mean Girls, the musical adaptation of 2004’s hit high school comedy. Book writer Tina Fey earned her first-ever Tony nomination. The 47-year-old SNL vet’s husband, Jeff Richmond, also picked up a nod for scoring the musical.

“We are honestly too excited and too proud of our ensemble to make a joke about this,” Fey and Richmond said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are so grateful to be embraced by the Broadway community in this way and that we get to work together twenty-five hours a day with the same amount of excitement as our young cast. This is new for all of us.”

Tina Fey, John Legend and Amy Schumer Getty (3)

Comedian Amy Schumer made her Broadway debut last fall in Steve Martin’s play Meteor Shower. A self-described theater geek from Long Island, New York, the turn on the Great White Way didn’t just fulfill a bucket list moment for Schumer — it also gave the I Feel Pretty star, 36, her first-ever Tony nomination, for best performance by a leading actress in a play.

A Hollywood Legend

She’s up against a slew of other acclaimed actresses for the prize including British actress Glenda Jackson. At 81, Jackson has had a long career in Hollywood, winning two Best Actress Oscars for Women in Love (1970) and A Touch of Class (1973) as well as an Emmy award for 1971’s Elizabeth R. This is her fifth Tony nomination.

Amy Schumer Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Three Oscars Favorites

Over in the best performance by a leading actor in a play category, Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Mark Rylance are facing off against Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield.

Washington, who won a Tony in 2010 for his run in Fences, is nominated this year for his performance in Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh. Rylance — a three-time Tony winner for his turns in Boeing Boeing (2008), Jerusalem (2011) and Twelfth Night (2014) — is back again this year for leading Farinelli and the King.

Garfield, meanwhile, scored a nod for his work in the acclaimed revival of Angels in America. He was previously nominated for 2012’s Death of a Salesman, a production he starred in opposite the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Angels in America Helen Maybanks

Other Notable Stars

In the featured play categories, notable nominees include Michael Cera (Lobby Hero), Nathan Lane (Angels in America), and Laurie Metcalf (Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women). Cera is a first-time nominee, while Lane has been up for the honor five previous times (and won once).

Metcalf has four prior nominations and one win, for 2017’s A Doll’s House — Part 2.

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose is making her musical Broadway debut in the acclaimed revival of My Fair Lady, starring as Eliza Dolittle to Downton Abbey vet Harry Hadden-Paton’s Henry Higgins. Both received first-time nominations for their work in the Lerner and Loewe musical.

Another small screen star making waves on stage this season? Monk‘s Tony Shalhoub, up for his leading turn in the musical The Band’s Visit. He’s been nominated three times before.

RELATED VIDEO: Angels in America Cast on the Play’s Timely Return to Broadway

Perhaps the most eclectic group of nominees were those artists who contributed songs to SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. All were collectively honored with nominations for best score — meaning Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani & Lil’C.

Bareilles has been nominated before for her work scoring Waitress. Lauper previously won for her score to Kinky Boots, becoming the first solo female composer ever to win a Tony.

And the Snubs

Of course, not every star scored a nomination on Tuesday. Others left off the list included Chris Evans (Lobby Hero), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Uma Thurman (The Parisian Woman), Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God), John Lithgow (Stories by Heart), Elizabeth McGovern (Time and the Conways), Keegan-Michael Key (Meteor Shower) and Tom Sturridge (1984).

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Bareilles, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 10 from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.