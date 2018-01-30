First Look! Taylor Trensch Steps Into the Title Character of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Taylor Trensch is going from one Tony-winning musical to the next!

The 28-year-old actor, who recently played Barnaby Tucker in Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, is stepping into the title role of Dear Evan Hansen — and PEOPLE has the first look at the star in costume.

In the exclusive photo, Trensch is seen rocking Evan’s signature blue-striped polo and white cast.

He’s the second actor to take over the role from original star Ben Platt, who departed the production late last year. Noah Galvin, the 23-year-old Real O’Neals alum, made his Broadway debut with the role in November and will play the part through Feb. 4. Trensch’s first performance will be Feb. 6.

Dear Evan Hansen also stars Tony-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Laura Dreyfuss, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd.

Taylor Trensch Nathan Johnson

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with a book from Steven Levenson, the musical tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Since opening on Broadway in December 2016, Dear Evan Hansen has become a sold-out out smash, winning six Tonys.

On Sunday, the original cast — as well as Pasek, Paul, music producer Pete Ganbarg, musical supervisor and orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire, and producer Stacey Mindich — picked up a Grammy for best musical theater album for the show’s original cast recording.

The win marked the first Grammy for Pasek and Paul, who won the Oscar last year for their lyrics to La La Land‘s “City of Stars.” Having also taken home the Tony last year for Dear Evan Hansen‘s score, they’re now one Emmy away from a coveted EGOT.

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing at New York’s Music Box Theatre.