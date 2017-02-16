'Sugar, Butter, Broadway': Sara Bareilles Taking Over the Lead Role in Her Musical Waitress

Sara Bareilles is officially headed to Broadway – and this time, she’s taking the stage.

The “Brave” singer will take over the lead role of Jenna in the musical Waitress on March 31, she announced on social media on Thursday.

It’s a perfect fit for the star, who actually wrote the music and lyrics for the show – which is based on the 2007 movie of the same name.

“Sugar, Butter, Broadway,” Bareilles wrote on Instagram. “It is with unabashed delight that I announce that my childhood dream is coming true and I’m gonna be on Broadway!!!! I am joining the cast of WAITRESS!!”

Alongside the excited message, Bareilles posted a throwback photo of herself side-by-side with a picture of her in costume for the musical.

Her note continued, “In a few short weeks I will be stepping into the role of Jenna Hunterson, and I’m just beside myself! This show, the people who made it, and these characters have become more precious to me than I could ever say. It will be an incredible privilege to join the cast onstage and tell this beautiful story.”

After revealing her start date, the singer joked, “Panic attacks available now.”

Waitress is the first Broadway musical ever to feature an all-female creative team. In addition to Bareilles’ music and lyrics, the show was written by Jessie Nelson, Lorin Latarro served as choreographer, and Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directed.

In the show, Jenna — a waitress and pie maker living in a small town with a husband she no longer cares for — finds herself unexpectedly pregnant and not sure where to turn. Grammy and Tony winner Jessie Mueller has been playing the role since the show opened on March 25, 2016.

Bareilles also released an album featuring the songs she wrote for the musical, called What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress — so, needless to say, she’s certainly prepared for the role.

Waitress currently plays multiple times a week at New York City’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here. Bareilles’ run starts March 31 and lasts 10 weeks.