Damian Wants His Pink Shirt Back! Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese Visits Broadway Musical

He’s known for playing the wise-cracking character of Damian in Tina Fey’s 2004 high school comedy Mean Girls. And on Tuesday, actor Daniel Franzese, 39, returned to the halls of North Shore High School to visit Broadway’s Mean Girls musical.

The stand-up comedian, who is currently on his “YASS! You’re Amazing!” tour, snuck backstage on his visit — posing for pictures with the cast including actor Greg Henson, who plays Damien in the musical, and actress Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Damian’s sidekick Janis Sarkisian.

As a treat for fans who see the show, Franzese also signed a set piece with a message: “I totally went here!”

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

RELATED: Pink Shirts and Burn Books! Everything You Need to Know About the Mean Girls Broadway Musical

That line — said by Damien as he calls out a student who’s snuck into the school’s therapy session (“She doesn’t even go here”) — is one of the many gags from the hit movie used in the musical.

Jokes like “Stop trying to make fetch happen,” “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” “You can’t sit with us,” “Grool,” “I want my pink shirt back,” and “She doesn’t even go here” still bring the laughs all these years later — each lighting up the theater with cheers when they’re said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Much of the plot, based loosely on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 self-help title Queen Bees and Wannabes, remains the same as well — though book-writer Fey has taken her original screenplay and modernized it for a 2018 audience.

Henson is easily one of Mean Girls‘ brightest star. Costumed in a series of pop-culture T-shirts, he embraces Damian’s sass and shade, scoring laughs with every line he delivers. Henson also stops the show with the second act tap opener, appropriately titled “Stop.”

Everett

Joan Marcus

Franzese appeared happy to pass Damian’s torch to Henson, even calling back to the line when Damian hands out Candy Cane-grams (“Four for you Glen Coco! You go Glen Coco!”).

“The Day of the Damians,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a cuddly photo of him and Henson, 28 — while quoting one of Mean Girls‘ best lines. “Such an incredible experience to see @greyhenson slay the stage as Damian in @meangirlsbway. A big ‘Four for you!’ to the whole brilliant cast! The show is its own new thing and that thing is fabulous. Can’t wait to see it again.”