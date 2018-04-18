Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Are Co-Hosting the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards are turning to two of music’s biggest names (and two Broadway alums) to host its 2018 show: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles!

The singer/songwriters will take the stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10 to emcee the 72nd annual award show, which celebrates the highest achievement in theater. The show will be broadcast live on CBS.

Both united to announce and celebrate the news in a cute video posted to their Twitter accounts on Wednesday — promising an evening of laughs (“You’ll see that I’m a double threat and not a triple threat,” Groban joked) and costume changes (“121” for Bareilles, “2” for Groban).

“CRAZY AMAZING NEWS ALERT!!!!” Bareilles, 38, wrote in her post. “I literally don’t have words so I’ll do this with emojis…🙏🏽😭❤👩🏻➕🧔🏻🔜🎤🎭🏆.”

” AM SO HAPPY I COULD CRY BUT ITS MIDNIGHT IN JAPAN SO I WILL SLEEP BUT ‼‼‼‼👫🏆🎭😭🔜 ” added Grobran, 37, in his tweet.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨CRAZY AMAZING NEWS ALERT!!!! I literally don’t have words so I’ll do this with emojis…🙏🏽😭❤️👩🏻➕🧔🏻🔜🎤🎭🏆!!!!!! #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/PREncTnSQV — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 18, 2018

I AM SO HAPPY I COULD CRY BUT ITS MIDNIGHT IN JAPAN SO I WILL SLEEP BUT ‼️‼️‼️‼️👫🏆🎭😭🔜 #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/NLss47K63t — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 18, 2018

Though it’s their first time each hosting any awards show, both Groban and Bareilles — who are longtime friends — have history at the Tonys.

He was nominated for a best actor in a musical trophy last year for his turn in the acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, while Bareilles earned a nod in 2016 for composing the music and lyrics to the hit musical Waitress.

Sadly, both lost in their categories — Groban to Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt and Bareilles to Hamilton‘s composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Still, their previous losses don’t appear to be affecting their excitement for the show.

“The theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” Bareilles said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators, and creatives. It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community…in high heels, with jokes.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be co-hosting the Tony Awards this year with such a brilliant artist and wonderful friend, Sara Bareilles,” Groban added. “The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theatre gave me my life path as a young kid and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career. So to be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theatre with a person I just laugh way too much with, is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers. It will be with all the love and respect in the world for the room we’re lucky enough to be in.”

Adam Nemser/Startraks

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Last year, the show was hosted by the now-disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Groban and Bareilles are both working on new studio albums. Bareilles was last seen on NBC’s Jesus Chris, Superstar.