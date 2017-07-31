WATCH: Frozen Musical Gets Ready to Storm Broadway with First-Look Footage

Disney’s hit 2013 animated movie Frozen is making the jump from the big screen to the stage — and from the first-look footage released Monday, it appears the cast and creators are pulling out all the stops!

The Broadway-bound stage adaptation is prepping its New York City bow with a two month out-of-town tryout at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts beginning Aug. 17.

In the video teaser above, audiences get the chance to go behind the curtain and glimpse into the rehearsal room — all while the creative team (including director Michael Grandage) teases fans on what to expect from the piece, which opens in the spring of 2018 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

Patti Murin (TV’s Chicago Med) and Caissie Levy (Broadway’s Les Misérables, Hair) lead the production as Anna and Elsa — the two sisters at the center of the fairy tale. They’re joined by a cast of more than 40 — made up of a mix of theater favorites and newcomers, like Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), John Riddle (Hans), and Greg Hildreth (Olaf).

Sisters! Caissie Levy & Patti Murin embrace on the first day of FROZEN rehearsals. | 📷: Jenny Anderson A post shared by Frozen on Broadway (@frozenbroadway) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

It appears everything has been stepped-up for the stage, including the score. EGOT-winning composer Bobby Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson Lopez have taken the beloved song for the film up a notch, tripling the number of tunes for 7 to 21. Favorites like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and “Let It Go” — which won the Lopez’s Best Song at the Academy Awards — will all be included, while additional material is expected to explore more of Elsa’s experience.

Book writer Jennifer Lee, who penned Frozen’s screenplay and directed the film, has expanded the story to include even more Arendelle adventures. The Oscar winner knows her way around an animated flick, with writing credits on Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph.

Frozen, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, will join Disney’s hit musicals Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway. Other Disney classics that have been previously translated to the stage include Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Mary Poppins.

For more information, including tickets to the Denver engagement, visit FrozenTheMusical.com.