Elton John Scoring Musical Adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada

Elton John is no stranger to turning a hit movie into a hit musical. He’s done it twice before — with 1997’s The Lion King and 2008’s Billy Elliot: The Musical, both which claimed the Best Musical honors at the Tony Awards.

Now the 69-year-old singer will set his sights on The Devil Wears Prada — scoring a new musical based on both the 2003 Lauren Weisberger-novel and the hit 2006 film with lyricist and writer Paul Rudnick.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John said in a release. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

For those who might have missed both previous incarnations of The Devil Wears Prada, it tells the story of an aspiring journalist named Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway, on film) — who accepts a job as assistant to legendary Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep, in an Oscar-nominated performance).

The material was inspired by Weisberger’s own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.

“To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story,” producers Kevin McCollum and Fox Stage Productions’ Bob Cohen said in a joint statement. “We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could only think of two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick.”

While a production timeline or casting options have not yet been announced for The Devil Wears Prada, both Hathaway and Streep have had extensive stage experience in the past — and neither of them has won a Tony.

Could this be the project to get them closer to EGOT? A theater fan can dream.