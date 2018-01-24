First Look! See Chris Evans and Michael Cera Suit Up to Serve and Protect in New Broadway Show

Captain America is coming to Broadway — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Chris Evans, 36, is making his Broadway debut alongside Michael Cera in Lobby Hero — a play from Oscar-winning screenwriter (Manchester by the Sea) and playwright (This Is Our Youth) Kenneth Lonergan.

It’ll be the first show both for Second Stage Theater’s inaugural Broadway season and for the opening of New York City’s newly renovated Hayes Theater. Performances begin in March 1 with an opening night set for March 26.

Directed by Trip Cullman, Lobby Hero follows a security guard, his strict supervisor, a rookie cop and her overbearing partner — all convening in the foyer of a middle-income Manhattan apartment building where a murder investigation is underway (Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry, of Atlanta fame, and Bel Powley also star).

Chris Evans, Bel Powley, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry in Lobby Hero Mark Seliger

RELATED VIDEO: Is Chris Evans Done Playing Captain America? ‘My Contract Is Up’

The play first premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2001, with a cast that included Tate Donovan and Heather Burns. It has never played on Broadway.

In 2014, Evans also made another big debut: his directorial, with the film Before We Go. He also starred in the project, alongside Alice Eve.