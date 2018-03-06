Broadway Stars Rally for Ruthie Ann Miles After She Loses 4-Year-Old Daughter in Fatal Crash

The Broadway community is rallying around Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles after a horrific crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter.
Two children — 1-year-old Joshua Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, Miles’ daughter — were pronounced dead on the scene after a driver allegedly struck them with her vehicle after running a red light in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source tells PEOPLE.
Miles, who is pregnant, was checked into the hospital after the crash.
Broadway actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth and Laura Benanti have taken to social media to offer support to Miles and urge people to donate to a GoFundMe campaign. All donations go to Miles and her family according to the website.
“Humans of twitter. Our friend @RuthieAnnMiles has suffered an unimaginable loss and is pregnant and in critical condition. Please give what you can,” Benanti wrote.
The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Miles won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I in 2015.