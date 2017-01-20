WATCH LIVE: Broadway’s Biggest Stars Sing Out in Inauguration Day ‘Concert For America’

Broadway’s biggest stars are lending their voices to an Inauguration Day concert in New York City Friday, designed to raise money for national organizations dedicated to protecting civil rights, women’s health and environmental protection.

The event is already sold out, but PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly is streaming the show live from N.Y.C.’s Town Hall beginning at 3 p.m. EST — right here on PEOPLE.com.

It’ll also be streaming on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” will feature performances by some of Broadway’s hottest stars, including Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz and Kinky Boots alum Billy Porter, and legendary stage icons like Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen.

It’s the first in a series of monthly benefit concerts — all the brainchild of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando fundraising single, music video, and concert.

Scheduled to perform alongside the aforementioned stars are Betty Buckley, Lilla Crawford, Brian D’arcy James, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Caissie Levy, Beth Malone, Carrie Manolakos, Andrea Martin, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Julia Murney, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Alice Ripley, Shayna Steele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Will Swenson, Lillias White, Betsy Wolfe and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff on Donald Trump’s Very Personal Attacks: ‘It’s An Attempt to Silence Women’

Comedians Michelle Collins, Caroline Rhea, Judy Gold and Richard Kind will be there too — appearing with actors like Rosie Perez, Sharon Gless and Kate Mulgrew.

Proceeds benefit several national organizations working to protect human rights, including the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and Sierra Club Foundation. Donations can be made for those not attending in person.

Additional concert locations for the “Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” series will be announced in the coming weeks.