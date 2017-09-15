Bette Midler Reassures Fans She's 'Fine' After Falling During Hello, Dolly! Performance

The show must go on!

Bette Midler fell onstage during her Broadway performance of Hello, Dolly! on Thursday evening causing the show to be halted temporarily.

But always the stage professional, the 71-year-old continued the show and tweeted to let fans know she was fine.

“You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight,” she wrote. “Two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I’m fine.”

PIX11 News reported the 71-year-old actress fell just before intermission, with the show delayed for some time, but continuing after intermission.

Audience members expressed their concern on Twitter, with one tweeting she was “back on stage like a champ to thunderous applause!”

The Tony Award-winning actress was revealed to have been cast in the title role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in March, with opening night occurring on April 20 at the Shubert Theatre.

The musical follows Dolly as a widow in her middle years who has decided to begin her life again.

Midler last hit Broadway for the hit one-woman play I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers in 2013. She made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof in 1966 and went on to have an iconic career both on the stage and off.

In June, she won the 2017 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in Hello, Dolly!

“I’m so privileged, I’m s0 honored,” the legendary performer said in her speech, which marked her first-ever non-special Tony win. “I hope I don’t cry. Thank you to the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated…I’m so grateful for the outpouring of love and affection — I can’t remember the last time I had so much smoke blown up my a–, but there’s no more room.”