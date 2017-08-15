'Waving' Goodbye: Ben Platt Will Depart Dear Evan Hansen in November

Come November, Dear Evan Hansen is losing its Evan Hansen.

Ben Platt will give his last performance in the Broadway musical’s titular role on Sunday, Nov. 19, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

The 23-year-old L.A. native — who movie fans may know as Benji from Pitch Perfect — originated the title role in the Benj Pasek and Justin Paul musical, becoming this year’s Broadway darling while making audiences sob along with him during his intensely emotional solos.

In June, Platt earned a Tony Award for best actor in a musical, giving one of the evening’s most memorable speeches. “Don’t waste any time being anyone but yourself because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful,” he said.

Platt — who first played the part in a 2015 Washington D.C. production, continued through an Off-Broadway run at Second Stage in New York City, and stayed with the show as it catapulted it to the Great White Way in November 2016 — confirmed the news of his departure via social media on Tuesday.

“2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years- hard to fathom that’s it’s nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family,” he wrote.

A new Evan actor has not yet been announced.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxiety-plagued teen (Platt), paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note — and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school, but book writer Steven Levinson has transformed it into a profound tale.)

The role couldn’t be farther from Platt’s own thoughtful, well-spoken personality — though there are plenty of aspects about Evan the actor relates to.

“I had a really fortunate and wonderful upbringing,” Platt explained to PEOPLE in January. “Still, part of me was always in my own mind. [It’s] something that’s followed me into my adult life — this struggle to feel present and stop wondering about perception or what other people are thinking. That’s something everybody can relate to.”

He also gushed about the success the show has received, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “It’s completely beyond my wildest dreams,” Platt said. “I’ll never stop having to pinch myself.”

Meanwhile, Platt already has been tap tap tapping into other opportunities. He recently filmed for a guest spot on NBC’s Will & Grace revival.

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing at New York’s Music Box Theatre.

