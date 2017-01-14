Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt on The Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter and His Other Secret Obsessions

Ben Platt was bit by the musical bug at a very young age.

The 23-year-old Pitch Perfect actor, who is treading the Broadway boards right now in the critically-acclaimed new musical Dear Evan Hansen, was just 4 years old when he discovered his favorite movie: The Wizard of Oz.

“I wanted to be Dorothy really badly,” the Los Angeles native told PEOPLE. “I would wear red slippers around my house, had this blue jumper that was close enough to what she wore, and a giant yellow lab that I would [call] Toto.”

“I just loved the idea of going to this completely different world of unknown fantasy where the sky’s the limit,” he added. “It made every day feel fantastical.”

The Wizard of Oz is just one thing Platt gushed about during his recent visit to PEOPLE. When sitting down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle for his signature Cagle Exercise, the actor opened up about his desert island book, his go-to Beyoncé song, the shocking thing he finds overrated, and much much more.

Dear Evan Hansen is now open at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.