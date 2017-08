Barbara Cook, the theater icon who starred in Broadway musicals like The Music Man and She Loves Me, has died. She was 89.

Cook died of respiratory failure on Tuesday morning in her New York home, her son Adam LeGrant told Variety. He added that she was surrounded by friends and family.

Officials with the Tony Awards remembered the clear-voiced soprano in a moving Facebook post, writing, “Rest in Peace Barbara Cook, we were so fortunate enough to see you shine in so many great roles.”