Andrew Garfield Will Return to Broadway in Angels in America Revival

Andrew Garfield is coming back to Broadway.

The 34-year-old actor, who received a Tony nomination in 2012 for his role in Death of a Salesman opposite the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, will lead a revival of Tony Kushner’s magnum opus Angels in America for a limited run at New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre this winter.

In the play — which is staged in two parts, Millennium Approaches and Perestroika — Garfield plays Prior Walter, a New York City gay man at the precipice of the AIDS crisis.

It’s a role he’s been playing to rave reviews for months at the National Theatre in London, the production of which is making the move across the pond for Broadway. The show begin its 18-week run on Feb. 23, 2018, with an opening night set for March 21.

Garfield won’t be the only actor making the move for Angels in America in America.

Tony winner Nathan Lane (The Producers) will be staying on for the Broadway transfer as well as original cast members Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

No word yet on whether Russell Tovey (Looking, Quantico) —who currently plays Joe Pitt — will be announced along with additional casting.

After Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes debuted on Broadway in 1993, it won seven Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. HBO’s 2003 screen adaptation — starring Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson and Mary-Louise Parker — won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.

