When it comes to getting dressed for a red carpet event, actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego always make sure they look in sync before leaving the house.

“All the time!” Saldana said when asked if she and her husband coordinate outfits on the red carpet. “It may seem like we don’t but [we do] all the time.”

Saldana, who recently teamed up with Campari to star in the brand’s newest short film as part of its Red Diaries series, says she and Perego always make sure they keep getting ready together “always a fun process” without dictating too much what the other one ultimately wears.

“There’s no directing my husband and there’s no him directing me,” she actress told us. “We are definitely the kind of artists and individuals that follow our own hearts, but we’re very supportive and very opinionated.”

She continued, “It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to consider what the other person is thinking or what the other person is saying to us — we will hear it. There is a lot of respect and it’s like a give-and-take.”

When it comes down to it, Saldana and Perego make sure they take advantage of every opportunity to get out on the town and have a break from their busy lives parenting their three sons, Bowie, 3, Cy, 3, and Zen, 11 months.

“We never let it get un-fun,” the actress told us. “If it starts to be un-fun and one person is like, ‘You know what? You’re pressuring me too much,’ then the other person immediately steps back and we reset. We’re parents. We barely ever get to leave the house, so when we do leave, we make it a thing.”