Some people prefer a less-is-more skincare approach and others pile on tons of beauty products. Zoë Saldana is part of the latter group, which makes the actress the perfect partner for the new unique project Kiehl’s just launched: Cremaholics!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress teamed up with one of her all-time favorite skincare brands to promote Cremaholics, a safe space for beauty product junkies to confess their love of shopping while learning which products are best for their skin types.

Although Saldana loves a good beauty shopping spree (just check out the video below as evidence) the star has also gained some beauty wisdom over the course of her career, and narrowed down her essential steps in her daily skincare regimen.

“Without a doubt, washing my face daily with Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Face Wash, moisturizing, and sunblock. These are the basics and the foundation to my skincare routine,” Saldana told PeopleStyle.

In honor of the launch of Kiehl’s Cremaholics in partnership with Saldana, we asked the actress some of our burning beauty questions to learn the secret behind her ageless complexion.

How has having three young children, Bowie, 2, Cy, 2 and Zen, 7 months, changed your approach to beauty?

It’s all about time management when you have three boys under three. These boys have definitely made me a pro of the get out of bed and go method which is the basics: moisturizer with sunscreen, a light concealer, blush and a good lip. That can get me through most days!

You do what you have to do to be there…. Haces lo que tienes que hacer para estar ahí. #workingmom #madresquetrabajan A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 31, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

You’re approaching 40. What is your take on aging at this point?

I try to look at age as just a number rather than it defining me. Of course with each passing year I’ve noticed my body changing, but rather than focusing on what I may have lost I try to focus on what I’ve gained through those years. I try to have some grace and thanks for all that this body has given me.

What’s the best skincare tip you’ve learned from your dermatologist?

Stop picking! In my 20s I had a dermatologist warn me of the damage I could do to my skin. Since then, I’ve been pretty good about it.

One last question: Are there any beauty products that your husband Marco Perego steals from you?

Ha! Shampoos, conditioner and my Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream are always fair game.

