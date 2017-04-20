Zoë Saldana Is a Fashion Hero in Sequins and Fringe at Guardians of the Galaxy Premiere

Zoë Saldana (a.k.a. Gamora) makes us all green with envy, especially in the fashion department.

The actress stole the style spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 held inside The Pantages Theatre on Wednesday.

Saldana, 38, opted for an acid bright orange mini dress from Emilio Pucci’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The mother of three’s ensemble was overdosed on fringe with silk strands mixed in with sequined neckline and bodice.

#greenteam in action! #prettyhurts #soworthit #gotgv2 #premiere @marvelstudios A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

“My stylist thought this would be amazing, I thought ‘You don’t think it would be too loud, like just a bit?’ It’s amazing,” Saldana said of her outfit during Marvel’s live Periscope stream on the purple carpet.

And her sleek twisted high ponytail and color coordinated drop earrings completed her intergalactic look.

The star has been showcasing her fashion range with this GOTG press tour. She previously wore designs from Baja East, Givenchy and Loewe.

Also in attendance at the L.A. event were Chris Pratt, Anna Faris (in Marchesa), Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan (in Monse), Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres May 5.