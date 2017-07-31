Zoë Kravitz Named YSL Beauty's Global Ambassador, Misty Copeland Lands a Deal with Estée Lauder and More Celeb Campaigns

Actress Zoë Kravitz is on a roll. Since being named InStyle‘s Breakthrough Style Star in 2015, the Big Little Lies star was named one of six A-list actors and models (including Janelle Monae and Elle Fanning) fronting Tiffany & Co.’s “There’s Only One” fall ad campaign, but Kravitz isn’t stopping there.

YSL Beauty just tapped the über-cool girl to front several “groundbreaking” global makeup campaigns for the brand, with her first debuting in August. (The star previously served as YSL Beauty’s “U.S. social muse.”)

“YSL Beauty has always been one of my favorite brands. Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty,” Kravitz, officially now the brand’s Global Makeup Ambassador, said in a release. “Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid. I’m very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company.”

Kravitz isn’t the only star to land a major new beauty deal. Estée Lauder announced today that Misty Copeland, principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, will front their Modern Muse fragrance (which originally launched in 2013) campaigns across digital, TV, in-store and print, starting in August as well.

“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” she said. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I person. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

And Ashley Graham is back with Marina Rinaldi to front the Italian designer’s fall campaign, after the body-positive model starred in the brand’s spring campaign earlier this year. The beautiful black and white photographs, which were shot by famed South Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun, feature Graham in a semi-sheer top, a leather midi pencil skirt and sexy fishnet tights, as well as a tweed trench coat and a sheer top under a black pantsuit.

“A glamorous look that reveals the rock soul of the new @marina.rinaldi‘s #womenarethefuture campaign,” the model captioned her Instagram post revealing the designer’s latest campaign.

It isn’t too surprising to see Graham recur as a face for this brand. Marina Rinaldi’s mission is to create different role models in the fashion industry and cater to curvy and plus-size figures — a sentiment the 28-year-old model hasn’t been afraid to speak out about.

“There are some days I feel fat,” she revealed to PEOPLE. “I’m not convinced there’s going to be a moment where every woman in the world wakes up and feels like a million dollars. So, what I want to do is give women the tools that will help when those moments come up. Sometimes it can be as easy as telling yourself that you are beautiful.”

