Zoë Kravitz Throws Shade at Coachella Flower Crowns: ‘Say No’

Zoë Kravitz is skipping Coachella festivities in Indio, California, this weekend — and the star, who recently debuted her pixie cut, has a decided stance on the ubiquitous flower crown.

“When they ask me if im at Coachella im like ….. #saynotoflowercrowns 🌺🙏🏽🌺,” the actress, 28, captioned on her Instagram, posting a photo of Barbra Streisand extending a single rose. Meanwhile, her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern made it to the festival with five teenagers in tow — where she showed off her pretty flower crown. (We’re sure Kravitz will forgive her for it!)

Good Coachella morning! A post shared by @lauradern on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Lena Dunham also got in on the Coachella jest, sharing an Instagram video of herself sticking her tongue out as if she were in a concert crowd, with her mother Laurie Simmons and father Carroll Dunham straight-faced in the background.

“These Coachella crowds are f— wild!!!” the Girls writer and star, who recently skewered Coachella attendee Kendall Jenner‘s now-infamous Pepsi ad, wrote.

When they ask me if im at Coachella im like ….. #saynotoflowercrowns 🌺🙏🏽🌺 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

These Coachella crowds are fucking wild!!! A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

The final episode of Girls premieres on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, while Kravitz’s own HBO series, Big Little Lies, wrapped up in early April. Coachella, meanwhile will last through Sunday and pick up again for another weekend starting Friday, April 21.