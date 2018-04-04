Zoë Kravitz on Group Texts with Her Big Little Lies Co-Stars and the Beauty of Bad Tattoos

Photographed for InStyle by Anthony Maule

Everything about Zoë Kravitz is effortlessly cool. The multi-hyphenate celebrity fronts major beauty and fashion campaigns (including YSL Beauty and Tiffany & Co.), stars in the hit show Big Little Lies, and she’s releasing her latest album with her band, Lolawolf. But that’s all to be expected when your parents are the ultimate Hollywood tastemakers, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz just sat down with her godmother Marisa Tomei (like we said, Hollywood royalty) for an intimate interview for InStyle‘s May issue, accompanied by four gorgeous covers. During their chat, the two discussed aging, beauty and what Kravitz does to relax and regroup (it involves a lot of sweating).

Kravitz, who turns 30 later this year, says she’s been thinking about aging more than ever, but is taking it all in stride. “I’m feeling more in my body,” Kravitz revealed. “Beauty is so much what’s on the inside, as Hallmark-y as that may sound.”

But while she feels secure in herself now, she says it’s still an evolving journey, having had moments where she didn’t feel beautiful on the inside or outside. “I had to go through phases where I had to try to find it.”

One way she expresses her inner beauty? Through tattoos.

“I think the fact that they’re permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing,” she shared. “It’s a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they’re beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like…that’s where you were at that time.”

With a schedule as busy as Kravitz’s she says she values one thing above all to regroup to feel centered. “Steam rooms are, like, my favorite places ever,” she said. “For me, spas aren’t for getting my nails done. I want to sweat it out. I have a steam room in my house because it just makes me feel so good. When I’m in L.A., I go to a Korean spa and spend hours there sweating it out, moving the energy.”

She also values the importance of one beauty product, coconut oil. “I love the idea of putting something on your body that you can eat and that smells like cupcakes … because girls are supposed to smell like cupcakes [laughs]. It’s my favorite thing in the world, coconut oil.”

And for all you Big Little Lies fans out there, their conversation included talks of her co-stars, who she says is her “support system.”

“Before we knew we were coming back for a second season, we kept in touch—group texts and emails and stuff like that. And I’ve spoken to [co-star] Reese [Witherspoon], who’s become one of my dearest friends, about so many aspects of my life.”

InStyle’s May 2018 issue goes on sale Friday, April 13 with select features going online today.