From her platinum braids to her edgy style, Zoë Kravitz has honed a signature look that is effortlessly cool. (She is the daughter of a rock star.) And the Big Little Lies actress just revealed a major hidden talent — she’s a master at doing her own makeup. Case in point: the flawless graphic eyeliner look that she drew on sans glam squad during Paris Fashion Week.

In the Instagram video below, the star breaks down her beauty look while getting ready for a night out at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. It may look like an advanced cat-eye that would require a skilled makeup artist, but Kravitz creates it herself in minutes.

Ahh Paris. This is me gettin ready for the Saint Laurent Fashion Show. VIBES: Winged-liner and a nude lip. Trés “dramatique”. @yslbeauty @voguemagazine @ysl A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Kravitz first applies YSL’s Touche Eclat under her eyes in order to “wake up” her face. Then, she filled in her already-flawless brows with an eyebrow marker before moving on to her cat eye, which she simply drew on in a sharp winged shape using a felt-tipped eyeliner pen.

But because she’s not-at-all basic, she didn’t go for your typical winged eyeliner. To add an edgy feel, Kravitz extended the line across her crease and added a dot at the tip of the wing.

To finish the look, Kravitz then applied mascara and a pinkish nude lip.

