Zoë Kravitz Chops Off All Her Hair into the Chicest Pixie Ever

Change is in the air when it comes to celebrities switching up their hair looks – and the latest style stars have been steering towards lately is as dramatic as they get: beautiful buzz cuts.

Kristen Stewart pioneered the platinum buzz, but Zoë Kravitz was hot on her heels, revealing that she’d chopped off her silver-blonde braids to debut an even more major switch-up Friday afternoon.

The Big Little Lies actress teased the cut on Instagram, by first posting a photo of what appears to be all her braids scattered across the bathroom floor post-cut. “Oh s–t: part 1,” she captioned it.

Oh shit : part 1 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Two and a half hours later, she made the big reveal with a bathroom selfie showing off the super cool boyish buzz cut done by pro stylists Nikki Elms and Daniel Moon. “Oh s–t: part 2 #newhair #whodis?” she wrote on Instagram.

Oh shit: part 2 #newhair #whodis? @majormoonn @nikkinelms A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

And so far, her fans couldn’t be loving the new look more. Kravitz’s comments are overflowing with love for the fresh buzz. “I’m shaving my head now,” one Instagrammer commented and “You and ur dad might’ve been the ones that invented ‘cool’. Seriously,” another said.

What do you think about Zoë’s new blonde buzz cut? Share your thoughts in the comments below!