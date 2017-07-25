How It's Done: Recreate Zoë Kravitz's Glowy Bronze Look Using Just One Product

You don’t have to hit the beach for radiant, sun-kissed skin. This summer, we’re taking things up a notch with a monochromatic bronze look that adds a simple-yet-sultry effect. The best part? It only takes one product — and Zoë Kravitz‘s makeup artist, Nina Park, is spilling the how-to.

We tapped Park, who also works with Bella Hadid, Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale, to recreate the glowing look she gave Kravitz. And not only did she share her secrets, she revealed the single product that can create the entire look: YSL’s iconic Touche Éclat perfecting pen.

The trick to achieving the look in just a few minutes? It’s all in the product, says Park, who advises opting for a liquid concealer that’s two or three shades darker than your skin tone. Unlike a cream or powder formula, it’s able to blend seamlessly into the skin. And if concealer isn’t up your alley, bronzer is great as well — but stick to a liquid formula, which can easily be applied to cheeks, eyes and lips.

Get the full tutorial in the How It’s Done video, above.

What’s your go-to summer makeup look? Tell us in the comments section, below!