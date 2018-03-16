Bonnie’s back!

With the highly anticipated second season of the Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award-winning HBO mini-series Big Little Lies kicking off this week, actress Zoë Kravitz is getting into character by transforming her short pixie into long braids.

“Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2,” Kravitz captioned the selfie on Instagram showing off her new ‘do, after rocking a super-short pixie cut for the last 11 months.

Kravitz is rejoining all of her former female cast members on the series — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern — along with Meryl Streep, who was recently announced as the newest star appearing on season 2.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

When Kravitz and the cast filmed the first season, the actress said every day on set with this particular group of women felt like a “slumber party.”

RELATED VIDEO: Zoe Kravitz Says Shooting ‘Big Little Lies’ Was ‘Like a Slumber Party’

“There was some cocktails and some talking. It was like a slumber party,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. “It was amazing to be surrounded by so many wonderful women. It was an A-list slumber party.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

The stars on set quickly became a family and support system with an incredibly tight-knit bond.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I was like, ‘Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When?’ Women like Laura and Nicole and Reese, I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, like, just untouchable,” Kravitz told Elle. “I had nightmares about them being like, ‘Oh, no, you’re not good; you should go home.’ But they were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.”