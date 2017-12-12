Zendaya plays a trapeze artist in her latest film, The Greatest Showman, but in real-life she’s one of Hollywood’s most stylish quick-change artists.

The actress, 21, juggled a total of five different outfits on Tuesday as she went from one promotional event to another in New York City. And with each stop, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach mixed in vibrant patterns and colors that coordinated with the P. T. Barnum biopic’s energetic imagination.

First, she kicked off her fast-paced day in head-to-toe metallic gold, coincidentally timed around the early morning hours when the 2018 Golden Globe nominations were announced.

“Today’s accidental reference…Golden Globes,” the style star captioned her photo of look no.1 featuring a Giuseppe di Morabito coat and color-coordinated Paul Andrew heels and Bienen-Davis handbag.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

INSTAR

RELATED GALLERY: Selena! Kate! Millie! See the Stars Who Pack the Most Outfits Possible into One Short Day

Her second look was the most circus-themed of the day as she wore an orange and gold polka dot patterned jacket and dress for her Today show appearance. The matching print set was a standout from Mary Katrantzou’s Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection while her silver stilettos were made by Casadei.

Up next was look no. 3 with another big top-themed ensemble, this time featuring some monkey artwork on her high-waisted orange and purple skirt from Stella Jean’s Resort 2018 collection. Wearing the same silver Casadei shoes, Zendaya opted for stripes as she completed her outfit with Stella Jean’s off-the-shoulder shirt for her next stop at Live with Kelly and Ryan.

For the evening, the Disney Channel star switched it up a bit, veering away from her film’s motifs and opting for more a mature style. The star donned a sleeveless floral jumpsuit and leather jacket, all by Chloé. Inspired by the brown, purple and baby blue hues of her designer outfit, Zendaya chose a pair of Sergio Rossi boots to perfectly synchronize the whole ensemble.

Mireya Acierto/GC Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images (2); Mireya Acierto/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images

And last but not least, look no. 5 was all about her green coat! The Spider-Man: Homecoming alum bundled up in a double-breasted Marni long jacket that featured houndstooth fabric one the lapels.

For a lot of her looks on and off the red carpet, Zendaya told InStyle that she’s been inspired by the ’60s and ’70s.

“I think I’m always just very inspired by the fashion of the decades,” she said. “When you go back in time and kind of explore those silhouettes and kind of find a modern way to do it, everything in fashion just repeats. It’s just the same thing, just repeating. So when you latch on to something from the past, it’s almost like it’s new again, because we haven’t seen it in a while. So I love exploring with different things from different decades. It’s fun.”

And fashion isn’t only a source of fun for the star — it’s also a source of confidence. “I think for me, I really have been lucky to find, through fashion, a lot of confidence,” she shared. “For me, dressing up and trying new things is a form of exploring my confidence, exploring what I like, exploring what I enjoy.”

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on Dec. 20.