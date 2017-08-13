She Came to Slay: Zendaya Rocks Chic Pajamas on the Red Carpet at the Teen Choice Awards

Slay, MJ!

Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards red carpet was a reminder that Zendaya‘s choice style icon nomination is completely warranted, as the actress and singer wowed in chic red-carpet ready pajamas and her hair worn in loose curls.

The 20-year-old star is up for a whopping six awards at the L.A.-based event, including the aforementioned choice style icon plus choice breakout movie star and choice summer movie actress for her role as Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

RELATED: Zendaya Praises Spider-Man: Homecoming Costar Tom Holland’s Singing Skills

The K.C. Undercover star has long been one to watch in the world of beauty and fashion, influencing style trends via her social media and even launching her own clothing collections.

“I was inspired by different colors that really spoke to me,” she told PEOPLE in May of her sophomore Daya by Zendaya line. “There was this one copper color that I was obsessed with because I felt it looked so beautiful on everybody’s skin tones.”

🌞 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

RELATED: The Real Reason Zendaya Never Seems to Wear the Same Hairstyle Twice

In July, Zendaya landed her first Vogue cover, with Michael Kors praising her as “fashion-fearless” in the editorial’s accompanying interview.

“I’ve got my cast of women. I’m always looking for a new character,” he said. “Not only does Zendaya love fashion but she understands that you can play a role when you get dressed.”

🐞 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

FROM PEN: Rose Byrne Reveals The “Rolls-Royce of Spanx” She Wore to The Met Gala

RELATED: Zendaya Dishes on Her “Inclusive and Gender Neutral” Second Clothing Collection

The actress recently spoke out about whether she was dating her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, shutting down the rumors in Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood issue.

“We are friends,” she said. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”