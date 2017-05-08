Zendaya Dishes on Her 'Inclusive and Gender Neutral' Second Clothing Collection

Zendaya is a woman of many talents — she can act, sing, dance, model and design. And now, she’s back with a brand new collection.

The actress’ second Daya by Zendaya line, featuring a blend of athleisure pieces, jumpsuits, fun denim staples and dresses that were key in her debut collection, launched Wednesday in a revamped look of cuts and colors.

“Everything I see for the brand is slowly starting to come true in the sense of how I wanted it to be very open,” Zendaya, 20, tells PEOPLE of the line, which includes sizes ranging from XS to XXL with affordable prices between $18 and $54. “I wanted everybody to feel like they could wear it. I want it to feel inclusive and gender neutral.”

In her second collection, copper is key and can be found in everything from silky slip dresses to velour tracksuits.

“I was inspired by different colors that really spoke to me,” she explains. “There was this one copper color that I was obsessed with because I felt it looked so beautiful on everybody’s skin tones.”

As to her favorite style tip to rock one of her tracksuits? “I’m a big believer in sweat pants being dressed up and dressed down,” she shares. “You can wear the sweat pants with the matching sweat top or t-shirt or you can wear it with one of the silk tops and wear heels with it. In one of my campaign shots, I did it with the denim jacket from my collection and made it more dressed up. You can make it work.”

Another piece she recommends dressing up or down is a classic slip dress, which she calls her staple item.

“I think I made so many [slip dresses] in my collection because they look great on everyone, they’re beautiful on different skin tones and they’re easy to dress up and dress down,” she says. “You can wear them with sneakers, you can wear them with heels and it’s like a completely different look.”

Since this is her sophomore collection, Zendaya says she learned from her debut to create a new and improved line.

“When it first started, I didn’t really know what people were going to respond to,” she says. “Seeing how diverse the groups of people that are wearing it are, how they choose to wear it, how old they are, I think that was really exciting for me.”

“I feel like the first one is always a test to figure out where you fit and where you go in the marketplace,” she continues. “There was almost too many options the first time. The second time around, we just tightened it up and really made it feel like a collection.”

If you post an Instagram in one of the new pieces, don’t be surprised to get a like or comment from the designer herself.

“I was just stalking people before getting on the phone,” she admits. “I was looking up #DayabyZendaya and I liked everybody’s pictures and commented. It’s fun.”

When she’s not looking up people wearing her clothes, she describes herself as someone who “falls into the rabbit hole” of Instagram. And she finds design inspiration from “cool people” on social media.

“Whether they’re a celebrity or just a random person that I find on Instagram or Tumblr, I’m inspired by people who are dressing and doing things for themselves — those are the ones that I look up to,” she says. “For example, Erykah Badu. She has always done what she wants when it comes to fashion and I think it translates so well.”

The new Daya by Zendaya collection is available now.

What pieces are you loving?