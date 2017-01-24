Zendaya Is Here to Teach You the Difference Between Hair Extensions, Weaves and Wigs

From short blonde pixies to waist-length strands, Zendaya has tried nearly every hairstyle under the sun. And she’s the first to tell you that she loves to enlist the help of extensions, wigs and weaves to make them happen. But she thinks people may be misinformed about the art and science behind all of it, so she’s breaking it all down in a new video on her website. Here are the highlights, according to Z:

Extensions

“These are clips, they are a form of extension that you clip into your hair,” she says, holding up a weft of hair with a clip attached to it. She then holds up a similar piece without a clip, saying, “This is a track. Tracks can be made into clips, they can be taped into hair, or they can be sewn into hair.”

Weaves

“A weave is when you braid your hair up, you have a net over it and you weave the hair — the tracks — into the net that is sewn onto your head,” she says. “You can have it up to a month and some change depending on how your hair grows and how you take care of it. You must get it re-done, it can’t stay on forever, that is disgusting.”

Lace-Front Wigs

How does she pull off her many, many hairstyles without a hint of hair damage? It’s all in the lace-front. “Those are the best when it comes to full-coverage and looking natural. They can be applied with tape and/or glue. I wear them when I want a completely different look.”

And as for the natural curls she’s sporting in the video? Those are 100 percent hers.

“Many people ask people with curly hair, ‘How do you have curly hair?’ There is this amazing thing… Water,” she says. “I know, it’s crazy. You put a black girl’s hair in this, it’ll curl up. For anybody who’s wondering how people get their hair so curly, they usually take a shower.”

So if you didn’t know, now you know.

