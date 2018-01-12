In 2016 Zendaya created the fashion line, Daya By Zendaya, to bring her cool and chic style to her fans with a collection of gender-nonspecific pieces. But when she found out that some of those items allegedly weren’t getting to her customers she took matters into her own hands by cutting ties with the company operating her collection.

The actress released a statement on Instagram after learning that some orders were not being fulfilled and that complaints to customer service representatives were going unanswered.

“I take these matters very seriously and value my fans who have supported DxZ,” she wrote. “I am no longer affiliated with the company that was operating DxZ but I will personally ensure that each and every outstanding order and issue is resolved.”

She also apologized to fans for the mishap. “I apologize for any frustration that my fans have experienced and promise that my team and I will be sorting this all out in the coming days.”

On Twitter, customers complained that their orders never shipped, they never received tracking numbers after placing orders and their emails to customer service representatives were unanswered.

I ordered from @dayabyzendaya on November 23rd and have yet received a tracking number and I'm scared — jordan 161/169 (@iliwystyles) December 7, 2017

Ordered my @dayabyzendaya order a month ago. Still nothing has shipped. — Sade Spriggs (@sade_spriggs) December 28, 2017

@dayabyzendaya ordered on the 23rd of November and still haven’t received any shipping info. I have sent numerous emails and got no response. I have been patient but now it’s getting ridiculous and I’m quite upset. What’s happening guys I really would love my order? — breanna townsend (@HaveIGoneMadYes) January 6, 2018

Zendaya is advising all customers to email dayaxzendaya@gmail.com directly with any concerns or questions.

The collection features a range of items from jumpsuits to athleisure pieces, to dresses and shoes were designed with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach. “This line is very much true to who I am, my identity and my style,” Zendaya told PEOPLE when the collection first launched.

In addition to making a line that represented her style, she were focused on making it affordable, size-inclusive from sizes ranging from 0 to 22; and gender-neutral.

“My thing is anybody can wear whatever they want, she said. “If you’re a dude and you want to wear a dress, then wear it. The whole point is [to wear] whatever you feel confident in.”