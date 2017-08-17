Zendaya is hosting her own makeup master classes. And you have a front row seat.

The 20-year-old actress and Covergirl face recently launched an app offering a behind-the-scenes look at her life, which includes the inside track on her red carpet makeup skills. That’s right: She’s creating the video tutorials that we’ve all been waiting for. Her latest? A quick, easy no-makeup makeup look that you can do on the go.

After applying lotion on clean skin, the star applies concealer on “acne scarring” on her chin, under her eyes and any other areas that need coverage. Then, she swipes translucent powder all over, “that way it won’t smudge all over the place.”

Next, she applies a shimmery bronzer on her cheekbones and temples to add “a little definition, a little highlight, all at the same time.” And for a dewy look, she applies a cream blush on the apples of her cheeks.

RELATED PHOTOS: Stars Who Do Their Own Red Carpet Makeup

Instead of eye shadow, the star applies bronzer on her lids using her finger, in order to define her eyes without a made-up look. She then applies Covergirl’s Super Sizer Fiber mascara on her lashes, and defines her brows with an angled brush and a taupe brown brow shade.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Launches New Clothing Line and App!

But it wouldn’t be a true Zendaya look without a gorgeous glow. She dabs highlighter — which she explains can be as simple as Aquaphor or any shiny balm — on the high points of her cheekbones, and layers a powder highlighter on top to create a glow.

And last but not least, she applies one of her favorite products: clear lip gloss. “Let me tell you something about clear gloss,” she says. “Clear gloss is underrated, under appreciated, it is a wonderful, wonderful tool and it makes all lips look amazing.”

“That is how you look poppin’ and fierce with minimal products, minimal utensils, and quickly.”

What look do you want her to create next? Sound off below.