Watch Zendaya and Social Media Star James Charles Face Off in Epic Makeup Challenge

Beauty fanatics: unite! CoverGirl brand ambassadors Zendaya and social media star James Charles (he’s the first male face for the makeup brand, ever!) teamed up for the first time to do the ultimate makeup challenge, all on camera. The millennial stars face off in a 10 minute battle to see who can complete a bold blue and purple smoky eye look before the clock runs out using CoverGirl’s new Jewels truNAKED Eyeshadow Palette.

While Zendaya started off her look packing on CoverGirl’s Intensify Me! aqua blue eye liner (and trust us when we say this product’s intense) all over her lid, James took a different approach. He dipped into the royal purple shade in the palette first, building up the smoky effect in his crease.

RELATED PHOTOS: Beauty Awards 2016! The 13 Best Makeup Products of The Year

“Oh wow that’s really purple!” Charles said in the video. So he did what any makeup expert would do. Blend his heart away! “Okay you know what? We’re just gonna blend and we’re gonna do a whole lot of blending.”

Want to see who walked away the champ of this challenge? Watch the full video above, and tell us:

Who’s look do you think wins this smoky eye challenge? Sound off in the comments below!