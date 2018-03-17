Zayn Malik Goes on a Tattoo Spree Following His Break Up with Gigi Hadid Adding 2 New Ink Pieces

Zayn Malik seems to be making some new changes in the wake of his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 25, shared two photos of new tattoos he added to his ink collection on Friday. The first was of a black rose on the back of his neck, while in the second photo Malik was pictured sitting back while a tattoo artist worked on the front of his neck.

“Neck yat,” he wrote in the caption of the second photo.

In January, observant fans were quick to note that the former One Direction singer appeared to have Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest during a birthday post that the model shared on Instagram.

This is not the first time Malik got a tattoo for a girlfriend. Malik also had an arm tattoo of ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, which he has since has covered up.

The singer and Hadid – who were last photographed together on Jan. 29 in N.Y.C. – revealed they had split on March 13 but said the pair remain committed to continuing their friendship.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his Twitter statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Added Hadid, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”