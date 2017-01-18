Zayn Malik Shows Off New 'Love' Hand Tattoo After Gigi Hadid Wears a Ring on That Finger

Models and rockstars are a tale as old as time. From Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger to Stephanie Seymour and Axl Rose, the pairing of these two particular types of superstars seems as inevitable as eating peanut butter with jelly or putting cheese on your mac. So, of course, today’s second generation of supers are no exception either, and though Gigi Hadid has dated her fare share of crooners in the past, her current relationship with Zayn Malik seems to be here to stay. As in people are already wondering if the pair are planning on matrimony, a rumor the musician is only encouraging with the latest addition to his tattoo collection.

While out in NYC on Tuesday night, after filming a cameo for Ocean’s 8 like just about every other A-lister in town, eagle-eyed fans of the pop star spotted a new addition to his huge assortment of body art.

It seems Zayn has gotten the word “love” scrawled in cursive across his right hand which previously only featured a pair of partially open red lips with smoke rolling out. Judging from the handwriting, his latest ink appears to have been done by every celebrity’s favorite tattoo artist, Jon Boy, which makes sense considering Gigi’s sister Bella also got a set of small wings tattooed on her ankle by him this week.

If you’re wondering why on earth we’re reading so much into this simple scrawl, that would be because earlier this week, Gigi was spotted walking around NYC wearing a plain gold band on her left hand ring finger. Though it certainly doesn’t seem grand enough to be the type of engagement ring befitting a young Hollywood It-couple, it was enough to start people speculating about whether or not the pair are hearing wedding bells already.

Thankfully, affianced or not, Zayn’s new love tattoo, unlike the body art he got in honor of his last serious girlfriend, is a touch more generic so he won’t have to cover it up with a big U.F.O. spaceship. You live and you learn.

What do you think, have Gigi and Zayn taken their relationship to the next level? Or is the ring and the tattoo just a coincidence? Sound off below!