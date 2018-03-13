Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik May Have Split, But Her Eyes Tattooed on His Chest May Last Forever

After two years of dating, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have decided to end their relationship. Both the musician and supermodel released very thoughtful statements on social media Tuesday addressing their split, confirming that they plan to remain friends as they separate on amicable terms. However, the Internet still has one question: Will Malik keep that tattoo of Hadid’s eyes on his chest?

In January, Gigi Hadid shared a Happy Birthday post for Malik on Instagram, which showed the singer dancing shirtless in a black and white video clip. Commenters were quick to note that Malik appeared to have Hadid’s eyes inked on his chest.

When news hit of their split, fans seemed concerned over whether or not Malik would keep his tattoo.

it’s going to be 3am and here i am shocked that gigi hadid and zayn malik broke up…..now zayn malik has to remove those gigi tattoos on his chest lol 🤷🏻‍♀️ — hadi hadid (@hisnameishadi) March 13, 2018

zayn unfollowed gigi on insta but i’d love to see how he’s gonna unfollow that giant tattoo he has of her eyes on his chest — zaddy’s bitch (@chanelmedicine) March 13, 2018

@zaynmalik bet you regret that eye tattoo now huh — papí chulo’s pinned (@irelandhes) March 13, 2018

What's he gonna do about the tattoo? — Nazanin🦊 (@xblondebieber) March 13, 2018

So zayn got a tattoo of Perrie and then they broke up, then he got a tattoo of Gigi's eyes and now they broke up.. will this man ever learn ?!? — b (@Ltommos91) March 13, 2018

This is not the first time Malik got a tattoo for a girlfriend. Malik also had an arm tattoo of ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, which he has since appeared to have covered up.

Hadid and Malik were last photographed together on Jan. 29 in N.Y.C., and remain committed to continuing their friendship.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his Twitter statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Added Hadid, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”