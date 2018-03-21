Zayn Malik has seriously switched up his look just one week after splitting from his girlfriend of two years, Gigi Hadid.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 25, showed off his newly dyed platinum blonde hair and beard on the set of his latest video shoot in Miami. He completed his breakover hair transformation by shaving the sides of his head all the way down.

This isn’t the only big change Malik’s made since breaking up with Hadid after spending more than two years together. The star also went on a tattoo spree post-breakup, adding two new works of art to his already extensive tattoo collection last week.

The first tattoo he debuted on Instagram was of a black rose on the back of his neck, while in the second photo Malik was pictured sitting back while a tattoo artist created a “Neck yat,” according to the star. The neck tattoo is of the number 25, which may be symbolic of the singer’s age.

Before his breakup with Hadid, fans of the singer quickly noticed that it appeared he had gotten the supermodel’s eyes tattooed across the front of his chest.

“Wait did zayn seriously get a tattoo of Gigi’s eyes,” one fan said on Twitter. “Y’all this boy zayn really got a tattoo of Gigi’s Eyes,” another fan tweeted.

Malik and Hadid confirmed their split in individual statements posted to Twitter earlier this month.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Added Hadid, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”