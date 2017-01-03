Now You Can Walk a Mile in Zayn Malik’s Shoes (Because He Designed Some Fancy Sneakers)

If you still need help nailing down a New Year’s resolution, here’s one to consider: upping your street style game to be as cool as Zayn Malik’s. This past fall he announced his two new forays into fashion with his capsule collection for Giuseppe Zanotti and his collaboration with Versus Versace. And now the final products of his shoe designs are here — and “Giuseppe for Zayn” is about as Zayn as you can possibly get.

The singer took his new gig as fashion designer very seriously, teaming up with the designer based on similar risk-taking aesthetics. “I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” says Malik. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections — and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.'”

Zanotti agreed completely. “Zayn is a fashion icon, truly,” the designer says. “It’s who he is, it’s not fake. Just as his music is soulful, his style is natural. His whole approach is contemporary, an easy coolness with the right amount of modern rebel.”

What the duo came up with is two boot styles (one is an edgy take on the “Chelsea” boot and the other, a minimalist slip-on) and two sneaker designs (a mid-top lace-up and a stylish high-top). And one boot, appropriately called the “Zigi” already has a famous fan: Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who not only got an early release, she got them made custom, as the collection is currently men’s-only.

All shoe styles will hit stores in late January, which gives you just enough time to save your money to snag his Versus Versace men’s and women’s collection, coming out in May.

Are you excited to shop Malik’s new capsule collection? Share in the comments below.