See the Speedo-Clad Stars Who Paved the Way for Zac Efron's Sexy Super Bowl Baywatch Spot

Gisele Bündchen may have lost her mind when her husband, Tom Brady, threw the game-winning touchdown during Sunday’s history-making Super Bowl, but for some of us — who admittedly just tune into the game to catch the best commercials — Zac Efron‘s sexy speedo moment during the new trailer for his Baywatch remake caused a mini freak out.

In the spot, the actor sported a super small American flag Speedo that left very little to the imagination. And seconds after the star hit the screen in his thigh-baring bathing suit, the Internet couldn’t get enough. If you missed the Freedom Speedo moment yourself, catch the full clip below, which you’re bound to be be playing on repeat.

But Efron’s swimsuit moment is just the most recent in a long history of famous dudes wearing Speedos. Going all the way to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger wearing a revealing red suit and flexing his bulging muscles in the ’70s to Prince William’s famous swim team suit, take a look back at some of the most memorable male Speedo moments (both on-screen and in real life!) that still have us doing double takes today.

In 2008, John Mayer sparked a slew of comments about his Borat-style neon green mankini thong, that he wore while reading a tabloid on a private cruise from L.A. to Mexico. And the star wasn’t afraid to share his TMI details with the world about he prepares to wear such a tiny piece of swimwear. “I’m getting my bikini wax for the Mayercraft Carrier,” Mayer shared on Twitter.

While Prince William may not have worn an athletic style Speedo for fashion purposes (he sported them when played on the Scottish universities’ water polo team in 2004), he looked just as good as the guys that do.

Of course, 23-time Olympic champion Michael Phelps’ countless Speedo looks definitely inspired a guy or two to wear the style.

Ricky Martin, who regularly practices yoga and adopted a vegetarian diet, works hard for his defined abs and pecs. He also loves showing off his toned bod to his fans on Twitter and Instagram – and we’re not complaining. “Good morning gang!!!! Come on! Get up! #amworkout #2016 #goals,” he tweeted along with his sexy snap.

And who says guys can’t get their own #revengebody? Not long after breaking things off with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris took some time to himself, headed to the gym and revealed his new toned body with a “break over” photo with his friends on Instagram this past summer.

What’s your favorite male celeb Speedo moment? Share in the comments below.