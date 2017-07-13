Raise your hand if you get major fashion inspo from Younger’s power editor Kelsey Peters. Yeah, us too. So to get a deeper look inside her closet with Hilary Duff herself is basically the stuff dreams are made of. In the latest behind-the-scenes video, she talks with costume designers Jackie Demeterio and Pat Field about what went into creating one of Kelsey’s outfits from this week’s episode—and it’s one you can totally pull off this summer too.

“Kelsey and Liza [played by Sutton Foster] go up to a lodge for a work retreat,” Demeterio explains. “[So we put her in an] Erdem knit top, it’s off-the-shoulder which is a trend this season. I feel like we were actually ahead of the trend last season and did a lot of that [then] so it was kind of going lightly with the trend this year on her.” The top was paired with some great light wash vintage jeans and a gorgeous light blue motorcycle jacket.

“It’s an easy, attainable look for people to get,” Duff says. “We paired it with a little platform, chunky Chloe heel that was just nude.” Of course, even if you don’t have these exact pieces, taking your own off-the-shoulder top, jeans, and heels will help you feel like this leading lady in mere seconds! BRB, off to do just that.

To hear more about the look, watch the full video below!

Tune in to Younger Wednesday nights at 10 PM on TV Land for more fun style moments.

